Notre Dame making Rivals100 safety Caleb Downs a big priority

BlueandGold.com saw the matchup between Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek and Cumming (Ga.) West Forsyth on Sept. 17 to get a look at class of 2023 safety Caleb Downs, a major Notre Dame target.

Downs did it all in the game. He ran three times for 27 yards, caught a pass for 12 yards, had 97 punt return yards and posted eight tackles.

“I didn’t kick the ball today,” Downs joked after the game. “I just do anything I can do to help the team win.”