 Notre Dame Fighting Irish football making Rivals100 safety Caleb Downs a big priority
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-29 10:48:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame making Rivals100 safety Caleb Downs a big priority

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
BlueandGold.com saw the matchup between Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek and Cumming (Ga.) West Forsyth on Sept. 17 to get a look at class of 2023 safety Caleb Downs, a major Notre Dame target.

Downs did it all in the game. He ran three times for 27 yards, caught a pass for 12 yards, had 97 punt return yards and posted eight tackles.

“I didn’t kick the ball today,” Downs joked after the game. “I just do anything I can do to help the team win.”

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting target and four-star safety Caleb Downs
The Fighting Irish will host the four-star safety for a visit Oct. 30, and he'll have rooting interests for both teams. (Mike Singer/Blue & Gold)

Downs is a highly coveted prospect as the nation’s No. 4 safety and No. 77 overall recruit per Rivals and holds around 30 scholarship offers. He’s taken recent visits to Ohio State and North Carolina. He heads to Clemson this weekend, Alabama Oct. 23 and Nov. 6 and Notre Dame Oct. 30. He’ll also make a trip to Georgia soon, too.

