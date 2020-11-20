Notre Dame Making Its Case To Oklahoma DL Commit Kelvin Gilliam Jr.
It has been a tumultuous and unprecedented recruiting cycle that will be coming to a close — for most division one prospects — as the three-day early signing period for the 2021 cycle is just 26 days away.
Highland Springs (Va.) High’s Kelvin Gilliam Jr., who is ranked as the nation’s No. 7 defensive tackle and No. 79 overall recruit by Rivals, has considered skipping the early signing period and inking in February, but for now he plans to make his final decision official next month.
“It really is crazy with signing day coming up,” Gilliam said. “It’s just back to the goal of getting college ready. I’m grinding with my teammates some days during the week. We’re in school and having virtual school.
“I’m getting myself physically and mentally ready for college.”
Gilliam has been committed to Oklahoma since Aug. 22, but the Fighting Irish offered him Oct. 28 and have been making a strong run at him. He remains a verbal pledge to the Sooners, but is open to what the Fighting Irish have to say.
