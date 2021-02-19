Notre Dame Making A Move For Rivals250 RB Jadarian Price
The Notre Dame staff has not been shy in its pursuit of 2022 four-star running back Jadarian Price, and it could pay off soon.
The Denison (Texas) native believes he is just weeks away from a commitment and the Fighting Irish are in an enviable spot to land him.
Price actually had plans to visit Notre Dame this past week for a self-guided tour with his family, but those plans were shut down due to inclement weather in his home state.
He told BlueandGold.com that he planned to stay in South Bend for ‘two or three days’ in order to get a feel for the campus and what Notre Dame could offer him if he were to choose the Irish.
