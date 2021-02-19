 Notre Dame Football Recruiting: 4-Star Texas Running Back Jadarian Price Talks Fighting Irish Offer, Upcoming Decision
Notre Dame Making A Move For Rivals250 RB Jadarian Price

The Notre Dame staff has not been shy in its pursuit of 2022 four-star running back Jadarian Price, and it could pay off soon.

The Denison (Texas) native believes he is just weeks away from a commitment and the Fighting Irish are in an enviable spot to land him.

Price actually had plans to visit Notre Dame this past week for a self-guided tour with his family, but those plans were shut down due to inclement weather in his home state.

Notre Dame offered four-star Denison (Texas) RB Jadarian Price earlier in February.
Notre Dame offered four-star Denison (Texas) RB Jadarian Price earlier in February. (Rivals.com)

He told BlueandGold.com that he planned to stay in South Bend for ‘two or three days’ in order to get a feel for the campus and what Notre Dame could offer him if he were to choose the Irish.

