The Notre Dame staff has not been shy in its pursuit of 2022 four-star running back Jadarian Price, and it could pay off soon.

The Denison (Texas) native believes he is just weeks away from a commitment and the Fighting Irish are in an enviable spot to land him.

Price actually had plans to visit Notre Dame this past week for a self-guided tour with his family, but those plans were shut down due to inclement weather in his home state.

