Notre Dame’s coaching staff first made clear to Tyler Morris he was of high interest to them when they offered him before his sophomore year of high school.

A year and a half later, and after a bit of a communication lull, the Irish staff is once again prioritizing the 2022 four-star wide receiver from La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy. Coaches were allowed to directly contact 2022 recruits on Sept. 1, and Morris heard from Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and wide receivers coach Del Alexander that day.