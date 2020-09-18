 Notre Dame Football Recruiting: Irish Coaching Staff Making 2022 Rivals100 WR Tyler Morris A Priority
football

Notre Dame Making 2022 Rivals100 WR Tyler Morris A Priority

Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
@PatrickEngel_
Notre Dame’s coaching staff first made clear to Tyler Morris he was of high interest to them when they offered him before his sophomore year of high school.

A year and a half later, and after a bit of a communication lull, the Irish staff is once again prioritizing the 2022 four-star wide receiver from La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy. Coaches were allowed to directly contact 2022 recruits on Sept. 1, and Morris heard from Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and wide receivers coach Del Alexander that day.

Tyler Morris most recently visited Notre Dame in December.
Tyler Morris most recently visited Notre Dame in December. (Rivals.com)

“We talked about the opportunity it could provide me with football and school, and how they’d use me in the offense to try and get the ball in my hands any way they can,” Morris said. “They think I can play outside or inside and just move me around.”

For Morris, more contact with Notre Dame is welcomed. He maintains high interest in the school and last visited in December, one of his final recruiting visits before the dead period began in March. All told, it was his third trip to South Bend.

