Notre Dame Makes Top 6 For Rivals100 TE Thomas Fidone
Council Bluffs (Iowa) Lewis Central School tight end Thomas Fidone announced his top six schools list on Monday afternoon.
Making the cut for the 6-5, 217-pounder is Iowa, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame and Penn State.
Fidone, who is ranked as the No. 3 tight end and No. 60 overall prospect nationally, planned to travel to Notre Dame April 1 for an unofficial visit. However, the NCAA enacted a dead period through at least April 15 due to the spread of the Coronavirus. Fidone planned to visit Michigan the day following his Notre Dame trip.
Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees visited Fidone’s school during the January recruiting period and extended an offer to him. Fidone has started to build a relationship with new Irish tight ends coach John McNulty.
There are currently three Rivals FutureCast picks in for Fidone to land at Nebraska, but Notre Dame and others are working to make their case to big pass catcher.
Fidone shot up from No. 204 to No. 60 in the Rivals national rankings for the 2021 class. He is ranked as the top player in the state of Iowa.
“He’s a competitor, he wants to be successful, he wants the ball,” Lewis Central School head coach Justin Kammrad said. “Now, it’s just taking that game to the next level. The little ins and outs, ‘How can I get better at the little things to make myself better than even I am?’ He has that mindset. He always asks questions to get better. He believes that he’s good, but he knows he can get better.”
Fidone caught 39 passes for 576 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior.
Recruitment still open❗️ #GOTITANS⚔️. @carter_wellz w/ the vid📸 pic.twitter.com/lWd5S9BZXg— Thomas Fidone II ²⁴ (@ThomasFidone) March 16, 2020
