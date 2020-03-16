Fidone, who is ranked as the No. 3 tight end and No. 60 overall prospect nationally, planned to travel to Notre Dame April 1 for an unofficial visit. However, the NCAA enacted a dead period through at least April 15 due to the spread of the Coronavirus. Fidone planned to visit Michigan the day following his Notre Dame trip.

Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees visited Fidone’s school during the January recruiting period and extended an offer to him. Fidone has started to build a relationship with new Irish tight ends coach John McNulty.

There are currently three Rivals FutureCast picks in for Fidone to land at Nebraska, but Notre Dame and others are working to make their case to big pass catcher.