Metuchen (N.J.) St. Joseph's 2019 offensive tackle John Olmstead narrowed his recruitment this afternoon to 10 schools, and Notre Dame made the cut for the talented lineman.

LSU, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Rutgers and Wisconsin also made the list for the nation's No. 63 player and No. 10 offensive tackle.

Olmstead has made two trips to Notre Dame during his recruitment with one coming over the summer where he earned his offer and the other for the Navy game this past November.

A return visit to South Bend this April is the plan for Olmstead to check out the Irish program with Jeff Quinn taking over for Harry Hiestand.

The Irish figure to be in the upper echelon of that list and another visit will go a long way as Olmstead grows his relationship with Quinn.