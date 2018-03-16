Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Metuchen (N.J.) St. Joseph's 2019 offensive tackle John Olmstead narrowed his recruitment this afternoon to 10 schools, and Notre Dame made the cut for the talented lineman.
LSU, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Rutgers and Wisconsin also made the list for the nation's No. 63 player and No. 10 offensive tackle.
Olmstead has made two trips to Notre Dame during his recruitment with one coming over the summer where he earned his offer and the other for the Navy game this past November.
A return visit to South Bend this April is the plan for Olmstead to check out the Irish program with Jeff Quinn taking over for Harry Hiestand.
The Irish figure to be in the upper echelon of that list and another visit will go a long way as Olmstead grows his relationship with Quinn.
I am truly thankful to every school that has offered me a chance to continue my academic and athletic careers. It has been an honor to meet all of the coaches who recruited me. After many conversations with my family and much prayer, I will be considering these ten schools. pic.twitter.com/VWo7qGQvlP— John Olmstead (@JOHNNYO_72) March 16, 2018
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD,
@BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.