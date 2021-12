Notre Dame makes Thursday morning stop for key OL target Billy Schruath

Around 12 hours or so after the Twittersphere went into a frenzy with reports about Marcus Freeman becoming Notre Dame’s new head coach and Tommy Rees sticking in South Bend as offensive coordinator, Rees and Co. went to Wisconsin for a visit with Fond du Lac (Wis.) St Mary’s Springs offensive guard Billy Schrauth.

Click here for the update on the latest for Schrauth via Mike Singer.