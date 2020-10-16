Notre Dame Makes The Cut For Rivals250 OL Billy Schrauth
Fond du Lac (Wis.) St. Mary’s Springs class of 2022 offensive guard Billy Schrauth narrowed down his recruitment to four schools on Friday night.
Making the cut for the 6-5, 280-pounder is Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Wisconsin. Schrauth plans to visit each school after the dead period lifts and then make a decision on where he’ll be attending college.
There are currently five Rivals FutureCast picks in for Schrauth – two are for Wisconsin, while the most recent three predictions are for Notre Dame.
Rivals ranks Schrauth as the nation’s No. 104 player nationally, No. 2 offensive guard and No. 3 player from his home state.
Schrauth saw his first game inside Notre Dame Stadium when the Fighting Irish defeated Michigan back in 2018. He visited Notre Dame as a recruit last fall when he had zero schools on his offer sheet but now holds over a dozen scholarship offers.
“You can tell [Notre Dame] a special place,” Schrauth previously said. “I’ve been working so hard and it’s kind of weird seeing all of this unfold. Everything happened so quickly. My first offer was Western Michigan in the winter.
“I didn’t expect everything to blow up as fast as it did.”
Several schools like Schrauth as a defensive lineman as well as an offensive line prospect, but for Notre Dame, he would be expected to play on offense at one of the two guard spots.
Schrauth also holds offers from Arizona State, Central Michigan, Michigan, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee and Wisconsin.
Notre Dame currently has three commitments in the 2022 class in Milton (Ga.) High tight end Jack Nickel, Zionsville (Ind.) High offensive guard Joey Tanona and Grand Rapids (Mich.) Central Catholic linebacker Nolan Ziegler.
----
