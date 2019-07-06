Alexandria (Va.) Episcopal class of 2021 safety Bryce Steele had a wild month of June, visiting seven different schools, including Ohio State twice. He also visited South Carolina, West Virginia, Penn State, Tennessee, Michigan, and Notre Dame.

"It was crazy, but I enjoyed it," Steele said of his summer travels. "I was able to interact with these different coaches and see what they're all about and seeing what the schools have to offer -- as far as academically and athletically."

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound pound high three-star prospect arrived in South Bend on June 23. It was the Sunday of Notre Dame's big official visit weekend.

"I was actually arriving to campus as the official visitors were leaving," Steele explained. "I know this sound selfish, but I was able to have the coaching staff to myself that day. We took a tour of the campus."

This was Steele's first visit to Notre Dame and he was pleased with his time in South Bend.