Notre Dame makes strong impression on four-star OL Vysen Lang
Pike Road (Ala.) High class of 2023 offensive lineman Vysen Lang visited Notre Dame Oct. 30 when the Irish knocked off North Carolina 44-34.
The four-star recruit told BlueandGold.com that going into the weekend that he hadn’t had any contact with the Notre Dame coaching staff. But he left South Bend armed with an offer from the Fighting Irish. He was in disbelief when he received the good news.
“I zoned out when they were telling me about the offer,” Lang said.
Lang has seen programs like Florida, Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Miami and Clemson in the past six months. His trip to Notre Dame was unique because he hadn’t gone to that area of the country before.
“I liked Notre Dame, for real,” he said. “It was a new experience. I’m from Alabama. Going up to the North, I didn’t know what to expect. It was definitely a place that I like, am considering and I’d definitely go back there for another visit.
“The environment — the fans are like none other. The campus is beautiful; it’s the best one I’ve ever been to.”
Ultimately landing Lang will be difficult for the Fighting Irish staff given that the Southern powers will do everything in their power to keep him home. But it’s clear that Notre Dame impressed him.
“Getting a Notre Dame offer is amazing,” he continued. “Not only are they amazing at football, but they’re also one of the best schools academically in the world.
“It’s like no other school. Their mascot brought the energy everywhere he went. They’ll definitely be one of my top schools.”
Rivals ranks Lang as a four-star prospect and the No. 26 offensive tackle in the country per Rivals. Based on Lang’s size alone of 6-5, 315 pounds, Irish freshman offensive tackle Blake Fisher comes to mind as a comparison. Lang could play guard or tackle at the next level.
“Notre Dame said I can play whatever position I want,” Lang added.
Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Miami, Mississippi, Notre Dame, Penn State, South Carolina and Tennessee are among Lang’s notable scholarship offers.
