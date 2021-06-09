Notre Dame Makes Strong Early Impression on 2023 Four-Star CB Justyn Rhett
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Notre Dame and Justyn Rhett made quite the impression on each other on a visit to South Bend.
Rhett, a 2023 four-star cornerback, took an unofficial visit to Notre Dame Saturday with several of his teammates from Las Vegas Bishop Gorman High School. He left with an offer after impressing at Irish Invasion camp Sunday.
He also left thinking Notre Dame is a top choice for him in the early stages of his recruitment.
“Everything starts with Notre Dame for me right now,” Rhett said. “We’ll definitely be back there.”
Rhett (6-0, 189) earned the offer from Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman as camp wrapped up. It came on the heels of his impressive testing numbers.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news