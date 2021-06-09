 Notre Dame Football Recruiting: Fighting Irish Makes Strong Early Impression on 2023 Four-Star Cornerback Justyn Rhett
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-09 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame Makes Strong Early Impression on 2023 Four-Star CB Justyn Rhett

Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
@PatrickEngel_
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Notre Dame and Justyn Rhett made quite the impression on each other on a visit to South Bend.

Rhett, a 2023 four-star cornerback, took an unofficial visit to Notre Dame Saturday with several of his teammates from Las Vegas Bishop Gorman High School. He left with an offer after impressing at Irish Invasion camp Sunday.

He also left thinking Notre Dame is a top choice for him in the early stages of his recruitment.

Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

Notre Dame offered 2023 four-star cornerback Justyn Rhett after he impressed at camp Sunday.
Notre Dame offered 2023 four-star cornerback Justyn Rhett after he impressed at camp Sunday. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

“Everything starts with Notre Dame for me right now,” Rhett said. “We’ll definitely be back there.”

Rhett (6-0, 189) earned the offer from Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman as camp wrapped up. It came on the heels of his impressive testing numbers.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}