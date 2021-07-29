Notre Dame Makes Its Pitch To Rivals100 WR Raymond Cottrell During Visit

Notre Dame’s cookout recruiting event on Tuesday was geared towards the 2023 class, as the Fighting Irish coaching staff wanted to get some of their top targets on campus.

The first weeks of July and the entire month of August is a dead period. The last week of July allows for visits, though. And the Notre Dame staff took advantage.

Milton (Fla.) High class of 2023 wide receiver Raymond Cottrell, who Rivals ranks as the No. 87 overall player in America, made the trek up from the Florida panhandle to South Bend, Ind.