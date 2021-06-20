 BlueAndGold - Notre Dame Makes Its Pitch To Four-Star RB Singleton During Official Visit
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-20 10:42:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame Makes Its Pitch To Four-Star RB Singleton During Official Visit

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Shillington (Pa.) Governor Mifflin Senior class of 2022 running back Nicholas Singleton took official visits to Wisconsin and Penn State during the first two weekends of June, respectively. His third trip of the summer was to Notre Dame during the weekend of June 18-20.

The nation’s No. 124 overall player and No. 8 running back per Rivals spoke to BlueandGold.com about his Notre Dame visit, which was his third time in South Bend (first time since November 2019).

Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

The Fighting Irish hosted one of the top ball carries in the country over the weekend.
The Fighting Irish hosted one of the top ball carries in the country over the weekend. (Rivals.com)

How did the official visit go? What did you do, and what did you think of everything?

Singleton: “The visit went well. I hung out with all of the recruits, players and spent more time with the coaches. I got to see more of the campus, facilities and stadium. It was a great visit.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}