Notre Dame Makes Its Pitch To Four-Star RB Singleton During Official Visit

Shillington (Pa.) Governor Mifflin Senior class of 2022 running back Nicholas Singleton took official visits to Wisconsin and Penn State during the first two weekends of June, respectively. His third trip of the summer was to Notre Dame during the weekend of June 18-20.

The nation’s No. 124 overall player and No. 8 running back per Rivals spoke to BlueandGold.com about his Notre Dame visit, which was his third time in South Bend (first time since November 2019).