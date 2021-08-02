Notre Dame Makes Big Move For 2023 DB King Mack

Notre Dame’s “grill and chill” cookout recruiting event last week had a strong group of defensive backs in the 2023 class, including Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas safety King Mack.

The 5-10, 175-pounder received his offer from Notre Dame back on March 17 during the Irish’s Pot of Gold recruiting initiative that fell on St. Patrick’s Day. Mack has been in steady contact with the Notre Dame staff since, and he finally met them on July 27 while in South Bend for his visit.

“My first time at Notre Dame was great,” Mack said. “It’s beautiful. I loved the coaches, and the players have a great brotherhood. They showed me why they’re one of the best programs in the world.