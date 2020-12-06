It has not been a year of immense upsets in college football, which is why the polls have been pretty much chalk the past month. All of the top seven teams from last week maintained their spots in Sunday's Associated Press poll, with Alabama receiving all 62 first-place votes and Notre Dame having a larger margin of points separating them from No. 2 to 3 than the Crimson Tide has over the Fighting Irish.

Javon McKinley caught three touchdown passes in yesterday's 45-21 win versus Syracuse. (Matt Cashore/USA TODAY Sports)

Continuing to surprise is No. 8 Indiana (6-1), an upset winner over preseason Big Ten West favorite Wisconsin, while 8-2 Iowa State, a 42-6 winner over West Virginia, also cracked the top 10 by clinching the Big 12 title, a first for the Cyclones since 1912. In a battle of unbeatens, Coastal Carolina toppled Brigham Young in a game that came down to the final play and a yard short for the Cougars. Coastal Carolina moved up to No. 11 while BYU fell from No. 8 to 14. The Coaches Poll is not dramatically different.

Notre Dame and Clemson will have a second showdown this year at the Dec. 19 ACC Championship in Charlotte, N.C., with both having completed their regular season this weekend. Alabama and Florida will also meet that day for the SEC title, and both also will be idle this Saturday. In addition to Notre Dame and Clemson in the top four, No. 9 Miami and No. 20 North Carolina provide ACC representation.

AP Top 25: