BOX SCORE It was like old times — almost. Notre Dame had an onslaught on offense reminiscent of this past decade, but it was not enough against the nation’s No. 4 scoring and No. 2 three-point shooting team, with the No. 16-ranked DePaul Blue Demons recording a 105-94 victory Wednesday night at Purcell Pavilion.

Freshman forward Sam Brunelle converted 13 of 18 field goals for a career high 31 points in the loss to DePaul. (Mike Miller)

The Blue Demons (8-1) scorched the nets with 16 of 29 shooting from three-point range to overcome a superb effort on offense by Notre Dame freshmen Sam Brunelle and Anaya Peoples. Forward Brunelle had a career high 31 points on 13 of 18 shooting from the field despite coming off a knee injury Sunday at UConn. Peoples recorded career highs in points (22 on 11 of 15 shooting from the field) and rebounds (15), for her second straight double-double. Notre Dame (5-7) went on a quick 10-0 spurt to grab a 14-10 lead that expanded to 28-18 after a Brunelle trey en route to a 30-24 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

An 8-3 run to begin the second quarter gave the Fighting Irish their largest lead of the half at 38-27 before the Blue Demons, second nationally in three-pointers made per game with 11.6, converted four straight beyond the arc and eventually tied the score at 41.

Notre Dame went into the halftime intermission clinging to a 53-51 lead, with graduate student Marta Sniezek’s 10 assists (she finished with 12) propelling the offense in the up-tempo contest. The Irish shot 61.1 percent in the first 20 minutes, and 34 of the 53 points came in the paint. The fast pace continued through the third quarter with DePaul finally taking the lead again at 75-72 on a three by Sonya Morris. The Blue Demons converted 6 of 9 beyond the arc during those 10 minutes, and finished the third quarter with an 81-76 advantage. Notre Dame tied the score at 81 before another Morris basket gave the Blue Demons the lead for good. Back-to-back Brunelle baskets cut the lead to 89-88, and the Irish had a chance to take the lead but a Katlyn Gilbert basket was blocked and a Lexi Heid three on the other end provided DePaul a 92-88 cushion. DePaul entered the game averaging 86.8 points per game, fourth nationally, but... "Defense is a mind-set, a pride thing," Notre Dame head coach Muffet McGraw said. "I'm not sure we have enough people [with pride on defense]...That's why we play zone. We're not good guarding the ball." An intentional foul call on Sniezek, two DePaul free throws and another Heid three pushed the advantage to 97-90, with the Irish never seriously threatening again. "We stuck with them the majority of the game," Brunelle said, "and then get mentally and physically fatigued. We need to find a way to find a way to hop over the hump. We're young and learning. We'll put it together soon enough."



THREE-POINT PLAY