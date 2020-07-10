Honolulu Punahou’s Teva Tafiti is listed by Rivals as a weak-side defensive end, but it is hard to pin the 6-3, 205-pounder under the umbrella of one position. One thing is for certain — he is really good at getting after the quarterback and is always around the football. Tafiti, a class of 2022 recruit, holds around a dozen scholarships and his big-time offers have come in the past three months. “During quarantine, it kind of went off,” Tafiti said. “I was happy for that. There was time where it cooled down, but it’s coming back up.”

Honolulu Punahou 2022 defensive end and Notre Dame target Teva Tafiti is one of the top players in Hawaii. (Courtesy Teva Tafita)

His most recent scholarship offer comes from Notre Dame, as the Fighting Irish extended the good news to him June 11. “I met Coach [Brian] Polian when I was a freshman when he came to see [current Notre Dame linebacker] Marist [Liufau],” Tafiti said. “When Marist played, he was a senior and I was a freshman on the same. Our head coach introduced me to Coach Polian, and they showed some interest. I sent them my film again and they really liked it. “[Polian] was telling me how he likes Hawaii kids, especially from Punahou with the guys we’ve had go to Notre Dame, like Marist, Manti [Te’o], [Robby] Toma and more.”