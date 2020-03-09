Notre Dame Looking To Pull ATH Kamari Ramsey From West Coast
Notre Dame is the most recent offer for Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon class of 2022 athlete Kamari Ramsey, as he added the Fighting Irish to his impressive offer sheet Jan. 28.
"It kind of surprised me; it was my first time talking to them," Ramsey told BlueandGold.com at the Los Angeles Rivals Camp. "I met their DB coach (Terry Joseph), and he was a really nice person. I got the offer and it was amazing."
Ramsey had a big sophomore season in helping lead Sierra Canyon to a 14-2 season. The 6-1, 200-pounder recorded 80 tackles, one tackle for loss, four interceptions, 17 passes broken up and one forced fumble.
