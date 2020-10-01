Notre Dame hasn’t landed a recruit from Wisconsin in quite some time, but the staff has set its sights on a talented offensive lineman from the Badger State who is interested in what the Fighting Irish can offer him.

Carson Hinzman — a 6-4, 275-pounder out of Hammond (Wis.) St. Croix Central — represents one of Notre Dame’s top targets along the offensive line in the 2022 class.

“It’s been going pretty good so far,” Hinzman said of his recruiting process. “After September 1, I hear a lot of people say that they start to hate the recruiting process because it gets overwhelming, but I am really enjoying it so far.”