 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Looking to Land Talented 2022 Wisconsin Lineman Carson Hinzman
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-01 10:04:19 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame Looking to Land Talented 2022 Wisconsin Lineman

Mason Plummer • BlueAndGold
Staff Writer
Notre Dame hasn’t landed a recruit from Wisconsin in quite some time, but the staff has set its sights on a talented offensive lineman from the Badger State who is interested in what the Fighting Irish can offer him.

Carson Hinzman — a 6-4, 275-pounder out of Hammond (Wis.) St. Croix Central — represents one of Notre Dame’s top targets along the offensive line in the 2022 class.

“It’s been going pretty good so far,” Hinzman said of his recruiting process. “After September 1, I hear a lot of people say that they start to hate the recruiting process because it gets overwhelming, but I am really enjoying it so far.”

Hammond (Wis.) St. Croix Central class of 2022 offensive lineman Carson Hinzman
Four-star offensive lineman Carson Hinzman visited Notre Dame multiple times last year. (Blue & Gold Illustrated)

There is plenty to enjoy if you are Hinzman, who has some of the top schools in the country contacting him on a daily basis. As it stands, the talented lineman holds offers from Alabama, LSU, Oregon, Penn State, Michigan, Wisconsin, Tennessee and many more.

