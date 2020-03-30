News More News
Notre Dame Looking To Fill Vacant Receiver Spot With Christian Lewis

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Even before Athens (Ga.) Academy’s Deion Colzie decommitted from Notre Dame, the Irish were going to expand the 2021 wide receiver board to find a third player at the position. But with the four-star talent announcing the news March 20 that he would be opening his recruitment back up, it may have accelerated the Irish staff dishing out new offers at receiver.

Six days following Colzie’s decommitment, Notre Dame extended an offer to Pleasant Grove (Ala.) High pass catcher Christian Lewis. The Irish joined the likes of Dartmouth, Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Nebraska, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M and West Virginia on his offer sheet.

Pleasant Grove (Ala.) High wide receiver Christian Lewis
Rivals lists Lewis as a three-star recruit, the No. 12 prospect in Alabama and the No. 75 wide receiver in the nation. (Rivals.com)

Notre Dame wide receivers coach Del Alexander extended the offer to Lewis and was very candid with the 6-3, 185-pound recruit, mentioning that the Irish recently had a receiver decommitment.

