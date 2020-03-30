Even before Athens (Ga.) Academy’s Deion Colzie decommitted from Notre Dame, the Irish were going to expand the 2021 wide receiver board to find a third player at the position. But with the four-star talent announcing the news March 20 that he would be opening his recruitment back up, it may have accelerated the Irish staff dishing out new offers at receiver.

Six days following Colzie’s decommitment, Notre Dame extended an offer to Pleasant Grove (Ala.) High pass catcher Christian Lewis. The Irish joined the likes of Dartmouth, Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Nebraska, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M and West Virginia on his offer sheet.