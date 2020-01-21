Notre Dame Looking To Continue Recent St. Peter's Prep Pipeline
Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep defensive end Keith Miles Jr. has established himself as one of the top prospects in the 2022 class.
The 6-4, 250-pounder has picked up offers from top programs such as Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and others.
His newest offer came from Notre Dame Jan. 17 during a phone call with Irish defensive line coach Mike Elston.
"He told me I was doing a good job and to keep up what I've been doing," Miles Jr. said. "I think Coach Elston is an amazing coach. I really feel like I have a good personal connection with him. We'll see what happens from here on out."
Miles Jr. hasn't visited Notre Dame and the star sophomore prospect doesn't know too much about the Irish right now. Notre Dame should be a program to watch though, as his school has been a pipeline to South Bend over the years.
"We have alums of St. Peter's Prep that go to Notre Dame -- Shayne Simon and the Ademilola twins," Miles Jr. said. "They're doing very well there. I think Notre Dame is a great school. I've heard they have a great community and energy."
Notre Dame is a strong academic institution, something that has caught Miles Jr.'s eye.
"To me and my family, academics is everything," he said. "I want the best education I can get."
Much like his teammate George Rooks, a highly ranked defensive lineman in the 2021 class who Notre Dame has offered, Miles Jr. has position versatility along the defensive line.
"Coach Elston told me I'd be a defensive end and I can move inside to defensive tackle and I'd be a great fit," said Miles Jr.
Miles Jr. hopes to visit Notre Dame this offseason.
