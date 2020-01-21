Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep defensive end Keith Miles Jr. has established himself as one of the top prospects in the 2022 class. The 6-4, 250-pounder has picked up offers from top programs such as Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and others. His newest offer came from Notre Dame Jan. 17 during a phone call with Irish defensive line coach Mike Elston.

Keith Miles Jr. was excited to land an offer from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

"He told me I was doing a good job and to keep up what I've been doing," Miles Jr. said. "I think Coach Elston is an amazing coach. I really feel like I have a good personal connection with him. We'll see what happens from here on out."

Miles Jr. hasn't visited Notre Dame and the star sophomore prospect doesn't know too much about the Irish right now. Notre Dame should be a program to watch though, as his school has been a pipeline to South Bend over the years.

"We have alums of St. Peter's Prep that go to Notre Dame -- Shayne Simon and the Ademilola twins," Miles Jr. said. "They're doing very well there. I think Notre Dame is a great school. I've heard they have a great community and energy."