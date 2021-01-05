Notre Dame’s list of players headed into the transfer portal added another name Tuesday afternoon. Junior linebacker Jack Lamb, a former top-100 recruit, announced his intentions to leave the program on social media. The Temecula, Calif. native will graduate from the university this spring. “I am eternally grateful for those who allowed me this opportunity and believed in me: Coach [Brian] Kelly, Coach [Clark] Lea, coach [Brian] Polian, coach [Nick] Lezynski, the strength staff, the academic support team and my professors,” Lamb wrote in his statement. “I’m forever indebted for your care and encouragement. I will miss the best teammates in the world.”

Lamb made seven special teams tackles in 2020. (Blue & Gold Illustrated)

Lamb was a core special teams player in 2020. He played 214 special-teams snaps, the most of any Notre Dame player, seeing action on kick returns, kick coverage, punt return and punt coverage. He made seven special-teams tackles. In 2019, he was the primary linebacker in the dime package, but suffered a season-ending hip injury that November. Its effects lingered into his junior year. Before the start of the season, Kelly revealed Lamb was behind schedule and still impacted by the “career-threatening” injury. Kelly said Lamb would be slow in returning to form and not fully engaged in the buck linebacker competition. “During camp, he had a little bit of a setback with that hip,” Kelly said a few days before the season-opener. “He has been behind, quite frankly, in a very competitive situation. We expect he’s going to contribute immediately on special teams and continue to work on getting him back 100 percent. Jack is rounding back into playing shape, but it’s going to take some time.”