Senior Jordan Genmark Heath , who had been vying for the starting Buck linebacker position vacated by the graduated Asmar Bilal , has announced via Twitter he is leaving the team. He will remain in school to graduate in November.

Genmark Heath began the spring as the first man in at Buck in team situations, but there was only one spring session before the remaining 14 practices were cancelled because of COVID-19.

Earlier today, the first released Notre Dame depth chart from the school revealed that junior Shayne Simon “or” sophomore Marist Liufau were basically the co-starters at Buck. Meanwhile, junior Jack Lamb also saw regular action there last year in sub packages before a hip injury sidelined him the final five games.

As a result, the position remains highly competitive for playing time, even with Genmark Heath’s departure. Simon and Lamb were both Top 100 recruits by various outlets, while Liufau has been making huge inroads as one of the program’s rising figures.

After giving thanks to the coaching staff, support members and teammates, Genmark Heath concluded by writing, “making this decision wasn’t easy, but I believe that it’s the right decision, and I look forward to earning my degree in November. I will determine what my next chapter looks like when that time comes.”

Genmark Heath signed as a safety prospect from San Diego in 2017 and enjoyed a strong freshman season, leading the team with 11 kickoff return tackles and playing extensively, and well, in the 21-17 defeat of LSU in the Citrus Bowl.

He shifted to linebacker the ensuing spring and received his first career start in a 31-21 win at Northwestern when captain Drue Tranquill was sidelined with an injury. He finished with 16 tackles that year, just as he did as a freshman.

Last season he made a start in the opener at Louisville but that was his last, although he did appear in all 13 games and recorded 10 tackles, with a sack.