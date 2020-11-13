“I can’t believe it,” Hornung said at the time of his award. “I didn’t think I was even up for consideration.”

One of the greatest all-around players in the game, and one of only six Notre Dame players enshrined in both the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame, Hornung is often noted as the lone Heisman Trophy recipient who played on a losing team (2-8).

Of course, it was a different era. There was no weekly “Heisman Watch,” and candidates weren’t flown into New York City for the dramatic nationally televised announcement. Hornung said he first heard about it in a phone call from former winner and then radio broadcaster Tom Harmon .

“I was told to go to (Notre Dame sports publicity director) Charlie Callahan’s office,” Hornung recalled. “When I got there, Charlie handed me the phone and said, ‘Tell your mother you have just won the Heisman Trophy.’ ”

How did Hornung win the ’56 Heisman?

Undoubtedly, the name Notre Dame had much to do with it. Hornung became the fifth Fighting Irish recipient in 14 seasons, beginning with Angelo Bertelli (1943) and continuing with John Lujack (1947), Leon Hart (1949), John Lattner (1953) and himself.

Second, Hornung had a stellar junior year, leading the Irish to an 8-2 mark and finishing 5th in the Heisman race – the highest among all non-seniors. Voters kept that in mind for ’56.

Finally, football grants-in-aid had been cut back at Notre Dame in the early 1950s, and the roster had become thinner under third-year head coach Terry Brennan, who had succeeded the legendary Frank Leahy. With Notre Dame bereft of the depth it once had, Hornung became the most versatile player in college football.

In 1956, Hornung led the Irish in seven statistical categories, and only Stanford’s John Brodie ranked ahead of him nationally in total yards. In addition, Hornung was second nationally in kickoff returns, 15th in passing and 16th in scoring.

He lined up at quarterback, fullback and halfback, played through several injuries, kicked off and kicked extra points and field goals, punted, accounted for more than half of the team’s scoring (including all the points in the 21-14 victory over North Carolina), and was second in tackles recorded (55).

Wrote the esteemed Dick Schaap in Sport magazine: “In recent years many schools have had football teams named Desire. In 1956 Notre Dame had a football team named Hornung. He passed. He tackled. He intercepted passes. Surrounded by the walking wounded, playing for a team crippled by injuries, Hornung was the whole show.”

Amid the worst of circumstances, something special was sensed even then about Hornung, a bonus pick by the hapless Green Bay Packers in the 1957 NFL draft.

With Vince Lombardi’s hiring in 1959, Hornung moved from quarterback to halfback and became the centerpiece of one of the great dynasties in sports history. Hornung led the league in scoring from 1959-1961, and he was on four Packer teams that won NFL titles. Lombardi called him “the greatest player I’ve ever coached.”

“The thing I’m proudest of is that I made the College Hall of Fame as a quarterback and the Pro Hall of Fame as a running back,” Hornung said.

Such flexibility led to the Paul Hornung Award that since 2010 honors college football’s most versatile high-level performer.

His exploits off the field made the “Golden Boy” a legend in other ways, including a one-year suspension for gambling. Well before “Broadway Joe’s” arrival at New York, Hornung’s nocturnal lifestyle was there for public consumption.

“Never get married in the morning – you never know who you’ll meet that night,” Hornung once said, yet was married to wife Angela for 41 years until death did them part this week.