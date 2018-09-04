Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-04 16:48:05 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame Leaves Strong Impression On 2019 Rivals100 CB Isaiah Rutherford

Cjsvaieueohf9piozmoj
Corey Bodden • BlueAndGold.com
Staff Writer

Carmichael (Calif.) Jesuit 2019 cornerback Isaiah Rutherford has been on the Irish target board for over a year.But, Notre Dame’s efforts didn’t seem to be enough early and even more so when the Ri...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}