Notre Dame ultimately didn't lead the nation in turnover margin, but they did recover the most fumbles in college football with 19. The next closest was Illinois at 16. To make this even more impressive, the Fighting Irish were tied for 13th in fewest fumbles lost with five, giving the team a 'fumble margin' of 14. By my count, this was by far the best in college football in 2019.

Of course, part of this is luck — the way the ball bounces — which certainly played a part in Notre Dame's success.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Fighting Irish forced just as many fumbles (16) as Illinois did, but Notre Dame was able to come up with more of them. This is actually two less than Arizona State forced in 2019, but the Sun Devils ultimately finished third, recovering 15 fumbles on the season. That means Fighting Irish opponents put the ball on the ground on their own at a somewhat high frequency, but that doesn't mean there wasn't skill involved. Notre Dame player had a knack for punching the ball out of an opponent's arms, making the tackle and still finding a way to jump on it. Just look at Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in the Camping World Bowl against Iowa State.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah recovers the Fumble for the Irish. pic.twitter.com/P6nud0rwr8 — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) December 28, 2019