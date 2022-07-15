Notre Dame lands four-star wide receiver Jaden Greathouse

"I have a great relationship with the coaching staff," Greathouse said. "It's just been a good feeling from the start and I have a lot of friends in the recruiting class. It's just great vibes and a great atmosphere, it's always a great time up there. I think that they're gonna have a special season coming up."

Despite making over a dozen trips to Texas during his recruitment, Notre Dame was able to come in and steal him away due to strong relationships with multiple coaches on staff and a huge official visit last month.

Marcus Freeman and wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey have been persistent in their pursuit of the Central Texas standout, and the relationships that they built eventually ended up being a deciding factor.

"Our relationship is great, we talk every day," he said. "It's just easy to talk to them. I think they're great coaches and great people, those are the people I want to be around for the next four years of my life."

For Freeman, Greathouse sees him as the man to get Notre Dame over the hump and into a national championship game in the coming years.

"He really embodies Notre Dame football," he said. "He pushes the academic side and the football side at the same time. They definitely have a lot of energy, the whole coaching staff is pretty young. I definitely have high hopes for them this season. They were fifth in the country last year, and I expect them to be good again this year. It's just the place to be right now."

On his official visit, Greathouse felt the love from the coaching staff and players around South Bend as he feels comfortable making that his home for the next four years.

"Just the love that they show," he said. "Every time it's a great atmosphere. I love hanging out there and being with all of the guys and players. It's just an awesome experience every time I go up there."

Playing into his decision as well is his close bond with multiple commits including Braylon James and Peyton Bowen.

"We talk every day and I definitely think that this Notre Dame recruiting class will put them over the edge and that we will be the new Wide Receiver U," Greathouse said.

Greathouse and James make up a powerful duo out of Central Texas for Notre Dame, but the pair of four-star receivers now have their eyes set on hauling in four-star quarterback Austin Novosad from their stomping grounds.

"I've been talking to him about getting him in for the bar-be-cue on the 26th, just really trying to get him there," Greathouse said. "I used to go to middle school with Austin so I'm definitely trying to work that connect."

Greathouse becomes Notre Dame's 20th commitment in the 2023 class and its third at the wide receiver position. His commitment moves the Fighting Irish back into the No. 1 spot in the Rivals 2023 Team Rankings.

At 6-foot-1, 210 pounds, Greathouse is the No. 69 ranked recruit in the country for the class of 2023, according to Rivals. He is the No. 9 ranked wide receiver in the country and the No. 12 recruit from the state of Texas.