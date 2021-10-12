Notre Dame lands four-star PG J.J. Starling and gets a big recruiting boost

No matter how many swings came up empty, Notre Dame kept stepping to the plate with La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere School prospects. The perennial nationally ranked prep school located just 25 miles west of South Bend has a roster of Division I prospects every season. The proximity is enticing for Notre Dame. So is the talent. Even if the Irish’s prior pursuits of several La Lumiere five-star and top-100 recruits ultimately were not fruitful. One of them was bound to be, they thought. One day. That day has arrived.

Starling is the highest-rated recruit to choose Notre Dame since 2013. (Garrett Ellwood/USA Basketball)

Four-star La Lumiere guard J.J. Starling announced his commitment to Notre Dame Tuesday, choosing the Irish over Duke, Syracuse, Stanford and Northwestern. He’s the second member of Notre Dame’s 2022 class, joining four-star Phillips Exeter Academy (N.H.) forward Dom Campbell. The 6-3, 170-pound Starling is the No. 8 point guard and No. 40 overall player in the 2022 cycle. He’s the highest-ranked recruit to commit to Notre Dame since Demetrius Jackson in 2013. With Starling and Campbell (No. 96 overall), Notre Dame has a pair of top-100 players in the same class for the first time since 2018. In recruiting Starling, the Irish took another mighty swing on a La Lumiere recruit that one source described as “all in.” They didn’t host any other guard recruits on official visits. They had Starling on campus for an official visit Sept. 3-5, which began with head coach Mike Brey picking him up from La Lumiere in a Ferrari. It was a gamble to push all the chips to the center of the table. But in the end, a winning bet. Brey's efforts in particular made a difference. “What really stood out was Coach Brey," Starling said at his announcement. “I found myself comfortable around him. That’s what you want. "He’s telling jokes, always laughing, always has a smile on his face. That’s how I am too.”

Notre Dame identified Starling as one of its priorities early in his high school career. It offered him in June 2020, before he transferred to La Lumiere from Baldwinsville (N.Y.) Baker High School in upstate New York. Brey reached out to Starling on June 15, 2020, the first day coaches could directly contact 2022 recruits. Notre Dame watched Starling play on the EYBL AAU circuit in person several times this summer and sent the entire staff to see him on the first day of the fall open recruiting period. Starling switched high schools in July 2020, meaning Notre Dame would have to break its trend of being an also-ran with La Lumiere recruits and likely beat out a heavyweight to land him. The Irish’s most recent foray into the nearby prep powerhouse was in 2018 with five-star center Isaiah Stewart, who took an unofficial visit to Notre Dame but didn’t include the Irish in his top six. He eventually chose Washington. Notre Dame was a finalist for 2017 five-star center Jaren Jackson Jr., who chose Michigan State. It hosted La Lumiere four-star 2016 center James Banks III in 2015, but he later committed to Texas. Before Starling, the Irish’s best chance at landing a La Lumiere player might have been Jalen Coleman-Lands, a four-star guard in the 2015 class who Notre Dame offered as a high school freshman. Coleman-Lands, a native of Indianapolis, took multiple unofficial visits to Notre Dame and officially visited in 2014.