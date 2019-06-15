Hours after getting Lutheran of St. Charles (Mo.) defensive lineman Gabriel Rubio on board, the Irish snagged a verbal commitment from 2021 Avon (Ind.) offensive tackle Blake Fisher .

Notre Dame landed another key piece to the puzzle this weekend.

Fisher committed to Notre Dame over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas A&M and others.

“Notre Dame is a great school as far as academics and football,” Fisher told Blue and Gold Illustrated this week. “All of their coaches are great. Coach (Jeff) Quinn -- that's my guy. We talk about anything and everything and is always checking on me."

Fisher gave the Irish a pledge following his unofficial visit for the Notre Dame Lineman’s Challenge on Saturday.

Fisher was one of Notre Dame’s top overall targets in the 2021 class. He is the second offensive lineman to jump onboard for next cycle, joining IMG Academy’s (Fla.) Greg Crippen.

Notre Dame now has four commits in the 2021 class.