Notre Dame lands commitment from dynamic 2025 four-star RB Justin Thurman
After visiting Notre Dame for the second time this summer on Sunday, Justin Thurman knew he didn't need to wait any longer.
Two days after the Irish's Grill & Chill recruiting event, the four-star Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit running back became Notre Dame's first 2025 running back commit and third verbal commit in the 2025 recruiting class.
Thurman, who held 20 offers and chose the Irish over schools including Auburn, Florida, Iowa, Kansas and Tennessee, said Notre Dame separated itself in four areas.
"The culture, academics, program and the people," Thurman told Inside ND Sports. "It's a good holistic fit for me and my lifestyle especially with the academic programs they have. From [head] coach [Marcus] Freeman all the way down, it's like a family environment but competitive. Everybody is there for one another."
Thurman, the No. 26 running back in the 2025 class, said Notre Dame's family environment became evident through interactions with Freeman, running backs coach Deland McCullough, director of recruiting Chad Bowden and recruiting analyst Dre Brown.
During Sunday's cookout, Thurman's father, James, took on and defeated Freeman in cornhole. Thurman said Freeman joked about getting redemption when Thurman returns for his official visit.
Little moments like that, paired with his fit in McCullough's backfield, made Thurman realize Notre Dame was the place for him.
"They said I could help bring another national championship back to Notre Dame," Thurman said. "With my speed, being able to be a three-down back and use my versatility to catch the ball out of the backfield, run hard, fast and get yards after contact."
As a sophomore, Thurman rushed for 169 yards on 19 carries behind Temple 2023 running back signee Joquez Smith. Jesuit offensive coordinator Don Mesick saw enough mental toughness from Thurman last season to feel confident about giving him the keys this season.
Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith witnessed Thurmans' MVP performance at May's Six-Star Football Finals event in Kansas City, Mo.
"Thurman is one of the smoothest running backs I saw on the camp circuit this summer," Smith said. "He's a natural runner with good enough size at 5-10, 185 pounds. Thurman also has shown good hands too so he'll be a threat out of the backfield for the Irish as well."
"Look for Thurman to continue rising up the rankings as we get closer to his time to sign with coach Marcus Freeman's program."
Notre Dame has a pair of commitments from four-star running backs in the 2024 class: Aneyas Williams, the No. 2 all-purpose back, and Kedren Young, the No. 18 running back.
Thurman plans to major in business and pursue real estate. The recruiting staff has already taken him and his family on a tour of Mendoza College of Business and campus landmarks like Touchdown Jesus and The Grotto.
Irish fans won't have to wait long to see Thurman, who also camped at Notre Dame in June, back on campus as he plans to return on Sept. 23 for their home contest against Ohio State.
"I'm looking forward to those green jerseys and seeing how coach utilizes the running backs in the game," Thurman said. "I know it'll be a really good game to watch but I believe that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish can come up on top of the win."
