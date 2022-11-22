Notre Dame has found its future quarterback. After months of adversity, speculation and uncertainty, Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II senior passer Kenny Minchey has ended it all, announcing his commitment to the Irish on Tuesday. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Minchey’s pledge comes eight days after decommitting from the University of Pittsburgh. Rivals ranks Minchey as the No. 14 pro-style quarterback and No. 9 player in Tennessee. Amid his decision to back off his commitment to Pitt, the three-star passer scheduled an official visit to Notre Dame from last Friday evening to Sunday morning. And it ended with Minchey informing head coach Marcus Freeman and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees of his decision to join the Irish.

Kenny Minchey appeared happy to be visiting Notre Dame last weekend. (Jeff Douglas, inside ND Sports)

“It was definitely a cool moment,” Minchey told Inside ND Sports before making his commitment public. “Me and my parents knew headed up to the visit, that’s where I wanted to be. … “(Freeman and Rees) were both excited. They were both pumped up. Dapping me up and stuff like that. Once I told them, they both had wide eyes, took a deep breath and were like, ‘You made me sweat a little bit.’" Quarterback recruiting has been more than just a sweat for Notre Dame during the 2023 cycle. Early in the process, the Irish identified five-star quarterback Dante Moore as the priority target, which put other elite targets such as Jackson Arnold, Avery Johnson and Christopher Vizzina on the back burner. But Moore, trending toward the Irish for weeks in the spring, ended up jilting them for Oregon on July 8. And by then Arnold, Johnson and Vizzina were already locked into their respective schools. Meanwhile, Notre Dame received a commitment from highly rated 2024 four-star quarterback CJ Carr on June 9. After Carr committed to the Irish, the Saline (Mich.) High product had the option to reclassify to 2023. But with uncertainty surrounding Carr's feelings about moving up a grade, Notre Dame turned back to the 2023 recruiting trail. The Irish tried to flip Baylor commit Austin Novosad, who visited July 26. But Novosad rejected the Irish — as well as Texas A&M and Ohio State — days later, leading to Freeman and Rees offering Minchey a scholarship July 30. While Minchey remained in communication with the Notre Dame staff since then, ND’s confidence in flipping him from Pittsburgh was low. The Irish investigated several potential targets — both new and old — but did not get any traction. That was until Minchey reinitiated his Irish interest with his official visit. But things did not simply happen that quickly, according to Notre Dame’s quarterback commit. Rather, the Irish have been on his mind for quite some time.

Kenny Minchey's commitment marked Notre Dame's first 2023 pledge since Jeremiyah Love on Oct. 15. (Rivals.com)

"I wouldn't say it's as rushed as people think," Minchey told Inside ND Sports. "Because obviously, no one knows the whole story. Me and Rees have been in connection for the past year and a half. "I feel like this has been going on since when they offered. That's when it really picked up — those conversations. Yeah, I wouldn't say it went as fast as people think." Minchey's first impression of Notre Dame came June 6, 2021, when he participated in a camp session. He arrived in South Bend that day with six Power 5 offers. Still, the Irish held off on extending an offer that day. Five months later, Minchey concluded his junior season throwing for 3,280 yards while completing 215-351 (61.3%) passes for 32 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He added nine more offers, with Pitt being the only Power 5 school among them. During his senior campaign, Minchey began his season by completing 47-64 (73.4%) passes for 768 yards, 11 touchdowns and one interception through the first four games. However, a shoulder injury to his throwing arm sidelined him for the rest of the regular season. Minchey returned for the team's first-round playoff game on Nov. 5 and converted 19 of 33 (57.6%) throws for 260 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-14 win over Springfield Township. But six days later, he left the game after two passes with the same shoulder injury in a 38-14 loss to Interboro.

Although he ended his senior season on the sideline, Minchey’s shoulder injury doesn't carry much concern moving forward. Less than two weeks from his season concluding, Minchey has been participating in throwing sessions with his trainer. Last Tuesday, Minchey accepted an invitation to the All-American Bowl, and there is no concern about him playing in the game. In 26 high school games, Minchey connected on 367 of 584 (62.8%) of throws for 5,486 yards, 59 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. His body of work not only warrants a likely Rivals rankings increase, but it also provides the Irish with an excellent quarterback that possesses elite skills. “He's a very accurate passer and has excellent footwork,” said Sean Williams, Rivals national recruiting analyst. “As a pro-style quarterback, he looks to pass first. He has excellent footwork. He can make plays with his legs, but he does a really good job of using his legs to create more space in the pocket. He's always looking downfield to make a play. “He doesn't turn the ball over a lot. And that's a big thing with him. He's a really good leader. You can tell that everybody rallies around him. The quarterback class in Tennessee is really good, with four guys going to Power 5 schools, but Kenny is the best pure passer of the bunch.” Minchey hails from the same high school as former Notre Dame star wide receiver Golden Tate. When Minchey signs with the Irish on Dec. 21, he’ll be the ninth player from Tennessee to join the Irish as a high school recruit in the Rivals era (since 2002) — following in the footsteps of players like Harrison Smith (2007), Alex Bars (2014) and Prince Kollie (2021), among others.

Kenny Minchey participated in a photoshoot during last weekend's official visit to Notre Dame. (Kenny Minchey, picture provided)