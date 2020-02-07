The other four home games will be in the afternoon, while the Shamrock Series versus Wisconsin at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, will also have a 7:30 p.m. kickoff (6:30 CT).

On Friday afternoon Notre Dame announced that 2020 home games against Stanford (Oct. 10) and Clemson (Nov. 7) will have 7:30 p.m. ET kickoffs.

All six home games and the Shamrock Series will be broadcast on NBC Sports, which in 2020 will be in its 30th season of exclusively telecasting Notre Dame home games.



This will be the third straight visit from Stanford that will have a night kickoff. Meanwhile, Clemson has been the overwhelming way-too-early preseason No. 1 for Notre Dame, and it could be the first time since USC on Oct. 15, 2005 that an opponent will enter the stadium with the No. 1 ranking. The Fighting Irish have not won such a game at home since Nov. 13, 1993, when it defeated top-ranked Florida State, 31-24.

Clemson has played only one other game at Notre Stadium, a 16-10 victory by the Tigers in the 1979 home finale.

Here are the other scheduled home times:

Sept. 12: Arkansas — 2:30 p.m. ET. It will be the first meeting ever in football between Notre Dame and the Razorbacks.

Sept. 19: Western Michigan — 2:30 p.m. ET

Oct. 31: Duke — 3:30 p.m. ET

Nov. 21: Louisville — 2:30 p.m. ET.

Interestingly, Duke in 2016 and Louisville in 2014 both won on their last trips to Notre Dame.

Notre Dame opens its 2020 spring practice on March 5. The Blue-Gold Game is set for Saturday, April 18, with tickets on sale Wednesday, Feb. 19.