Notre Dame Keeping Tabs On 2020 Rivals100 Guard Trey Galloway
Culver (Ind.) Academies 2020 guard Trey Galloway made the short trip to Notre Dame twice last basketball season to watch the Irish take on Dartmouth and Florida State.The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder was ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news