{{ timeAgo('2020-01-15 13:19:58 -0600') }}

Notre Dame Keeping In Touch With Elite 2021 DT

Mike Singer
@BGI_MikeSinger

Tywone Malone is one of the most athletic defensive lineman you'll see.

The star class of 2021 football recruit from Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic stands at 6-4, 300 pounds and is a force as a defensive tackle. He's also a division one baseball recruit who plays first base and throws an 82 mph fastball.

Malone also can play some receiver and made an impressive catch down the field in a game last October.

The nation's top defensive tackle and No. 40 overall prospect plans to play baseball at the next level along with football and notes that Penn State and Ohio State have talked to him the most about playing both sports.

Notre Dame extended an offer to Tywone Malone last spring.
Notre Dame extended an offer to Malone last March and has been in recent contact with Irish defensive line coach Mike Elston, according to the four-star prospect.

{{ article.author_name }}