Notre Dame keeping close tabs on 2023 OL Dylan Senda
Dearborn (Mich.) Divine Child class of 2023 offensive lineman Dylan Senda was one of the marquee visitors for Notre Dame last weekend when the Irish hosted Cincinnati.
“It was a great time,” Senda said. “It was very fun and exciting. Notre Dame lost, but it was a good game to be at. The crowd and atmosphere were electric. They do a lot of fun things getting the crowd involved in the game.”
Dating back to the spring, Senda has had calls on a weekly basis with Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn. Senda does not hold an offer from the Irish yet, but it’s clear by the amount of contact between the two parties that Notre Dame is very interested in the 6-5, 274-pound prospect.
“We talk weekly about how our weeks are going – work, school and how our individual teams are preparing for our upcoming games,” Senda said. “He asks me where I visited last, when I plan to commit and more. We also talk about our families each time as well.
“Coach Quinn is a great coach and an awesome man. He is a great, caring person. I am blessed to have met him and to have this opportunity to build a relationship with him.”
Senda and Quinn spoke before kickoff last Saturday, and Quinn asked Senda when he planned to make a commitment.
“I let him know that I am going to look at all my options near the end of my season with my parents to come up with my top list that I will be concentrating on going forward,” Senda said. “He asked me to be patient and not rush.”
If Notre Dame does offer Senda, the Irish may be tough to beat, but it won’t be a stroll in the park. Senda holds offers from the likes of Iowa, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State and West Virginia. A number of other powerhouse programs are interested in him as well.
Senda has already taken unofficial game day visits to Michigan and Penn State this fall, and trips to Alabama, Cincinnati, Iowa, Ohio State, Oklahoma and West Virginia are in the works as well.
Rivals lists Senda with a 5.7 recruit ranking, the highest designation for a three-star prospect. He’s the No. 2 center in America and the No. 9 player in the state of Michigan for the 2023 class.
