Notre Dame Joins The Race For Rivals100 OL Tristan Leigh
Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn made a stop at Fairfax (Va.) Robinson High during the January contact period and extended a new scholarship offer.
6-5, 275-pound offensive tackle Tristan Leigh is one of the hottest commodities in the country in the 2021 class, and he moved up from No. 157 to No. 26 in the February Rivals rankings update.
And Leigh is Notre Dame' newest offensive lineman offer.
"Coach Quinn told me that I was one of the top guys in the country," Leigh told Blue & Gold Illustrated. "He was telling me about the history of Notre Dame and how they're "O-line U." He offered me and said that I should make a trip up."
