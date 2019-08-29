Notre Dame Is On The Mind Of Rivals100 WR Cristian Dixon
Cristian Dixon transferred from Pomona (Calif.) Diamond Ranch to Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei a few months ago. For the summer, Dixon focused on getting to know his teammates, learning the playbook, and doing what his coaches need him to do.
"I shut down my whole recruitment during the summer," the four-star class of 2021 wide receiver said. "I haven't really been contacting anybody. I've been focusing on Mater Dei. It was a big adjustment transferring here. I wanted to learn the playbook and do what they needed me to do."
His recruitment will pick back up soon though, as college coaches can start contacting him on September 1, and Dixon, the nation's No. 74 ranked overall prospect, is looking to rack up some frequent flyer miles.
