Cristian Dixon transferred from Pomona (Calif.) Diamond Ranch to Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei a few months ago. For the summer, Dixon focused on getting to know his teammates, learning the playbook, and doing what his coaches need him to do.

"I shut down my whole recruitment during the summer," the four-star class of 2021 wide receiver said. "I haven't really been contacting anybody. I've been focusing on Mater Dei. It was a big adjustment transferring here. I wanted to learn the playbook and do what they needed me to do."

