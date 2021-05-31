Notre Dame Is No. 10 Overall Seed In NCAA Tournament, Will Host A Regional

Notre Dame baseball’s postseason path is set. The Irish (30-11) are the No. 10 national seed in the NCAA tournament and will host the South Bend regional, which begins Friday. They are the regional’s top seed, followed No. 2 UConn (33-18), No. 3 Michigan (27-17) and No. 4 Central Michigan (40-16). Notre Dame’s first game is Friday against Central Michigan (1 p.m. ET, ESPN3). Michigan and UConn play Friday at 7 p.m. The winners of those two games will play each other. Notre Dame will advance if it wins its first three games. Regionals are double-elimination.

Notre Dame baseball is hosting an NCAA tournament regional for the first time since 2004. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

If Notre Dame wins the regional, it will go on the road to play a super-regional. The South Bend regional is paired with the Starkville regional, whose top team is No. 7 national seed Mississippi State (40-15). Super-regionals are a best-of-three series. The eight super-regional winners advance to the College World Series, which begins June 19. Notre Dame’s No. 10 overall seed is lower than the final Baseball America and D1 Baseball projections, which had the Irish as the seventh and sixth seeds, respectively. “You have eight teams in from the ACC, and Notre Dame ran away with the league, I was surprised Notre Dame was not a top-eight national seed,” ESPN baseball analyst Kyle Peterson said on the selection show broadcast. “That one to me was shocking. I thought it was pretty determined Notre Dame would be top-eight.” This is the first year since 2004 Notre Dame is hosting a regional. The Irish won the ACC Atlantic Division and were the ACC tournament’s top seed, but took a surprising 14-1 loss to Virginia in tournament pool play.