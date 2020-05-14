Notre Dame Is “Definitely” A Top School For Texas Playmaker
Flower Mound (Texas) Marcus class of 2021 wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant announced a top seven schools list of Cal, Duke, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, TCU and Stanford back in February.
Since then, he’s added nine new scholarship offers, including LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame and UCLA. His recruitment has really taken off, and it doesn’t seem like it will slow down any time soon.
“I’m thankful for all the love I’ve been shown,” he said. “A lot of my top schools have been hitting me up a lot like Cal, OU and Stanford. Notre Dame has been in the mix a lot. The same goes for UCLA and Michigan.”
The 6-3, 182-pounder had tentative official visits set for Cal and Oklahoma in June, but the NCAA announced on Wednesday that the dead period would be extended through June 30.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news