Flower Mound (Texas) Marcus class of 2021 wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant announced a top seven schools list of Cal, Duke, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, TCU and Stanford back in February.

Since then, he’s added nine new scholarship offers, including LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame and UCLA. His recruitment has really taken off, and it doesn’t seem like it will slow down any time soon.

“I’m thankful for all the love I’ve been shown,” he said. “A lot of my top schools have been hitting me up a lot like Cal, OU and Stanford. Notre Dame has been in the mix a lot. The same goes for UCLA and Michigan.”