Notre Dame is ‘definitely a contender’ for OT Monroe Freeling

Monroe Freeling flew to Chicago with family, drove over to South Bend, saw Notre Dame’s facilities, did the player walk and talked with the Irish coaching staff during his game day visit this past Saturday. The four-star class of 2023 prospect from Mt. Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy enjoyed it all. Notre Dame fell 24-13 in its matchup against Cincinnati, but that didn’t deter him from having a good time at a school he’s highly considering. “It was a tough loss. The fans were into it the whole time, which was good,” Monroe said. “Some schools might not keep their fans the whole time, but the stadium was loud all of the way through the game. It was a great environment; I was impressed by the fans.”

The Irish are one of the top options for four-star offensive tackle Monroe Freeling. (Blue & Gold)

Freeling caught up with head coach Brian Kelly, offensive line coach Jeff Quinn and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees while on campus.

“We were talking about how big of an opportunity it is to come to Notre Dame,” Freeling added. “They did a really good job. They were welcoming to me and my family the whole time.” The four-star recruit who Rivals ranks as the No. 115 overall prosect and No. 10 offensive tackle nationally in the 2023 class has a thought-out plan to his recruiting process. He essentially wants to take three visits to schools he is considering. “I think I have to get up there one more time,” said Freeling, who also visited Notre Dame over the summer. “I have my three steps. The first impression, game day and then life as a regular student is what I need to do next [for Notre Dame].” The Fighting Irish are a serious contender for Freeling. He saw Clemson, Georgia, North Carolina and Clemson over the summer. As a young man from Bend, Oregon, he’d like to make it out to the west coast at some point to see schools such as Oregon, Stanford, UCLA and USC too.