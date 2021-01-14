Notre Dame Is ‘Biggest Offer’ For New Jersey CB
Notre Dame cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens dished out three new class of 2022 cornerback offers on Tuesday, including Davison Igbinosun from Union (N.J.) High.
The lengthy 6-3, 185-pounder holds 14 offers in total, and he admits that earning an offer from the Fighting Irish was a huge moment in his recruitment.
“It’s definitely my biggest offer,” he said.
During his junior season in 2020, Igbinosun recorded 64 tackles, one tackle for loss, three interceptions, seven pass deflections and one blocked field goal. He returned one of his interceptions back for a touchdown and added three scores on offense.
Igbinosun had been on Notre Dame’s radar for quite some time, and with his strong campaign this past fall, he netted an offer from the Fighting Irish.
“Notre Dame has been contacted my head coach over the summer to get my transcripts, and they’ve been sending me mail since Sept. 1,” Igbinosun explained. “I hadn’t been in contact with really any coaches, but a couple of their recruiting guys followed me on Twitter. And on Tuesday, Coach Mickens and I started talking and he offered me.”
When Igbinosun spoke with Mickens, it was their first time in contact with each other.
“I sent him my tape, and he said that he liked it,” Igbinosun recalled. “We were talking about Notre Dame, and he was asking me questions about my family and hobbies outside of football. When we wrapped up it, he told me I had a scholarship offer from Notre Dame. I’m beyond excited.
“I’m not really too familiar with Notre Dame, but I know it’s a private, Catholic school with great football and a great degree to have.”
Igbinosun’s recruitment is likely to pick up now that Notre Dame offered him a scholarship. The Irish extended the good news to him Jan. 12, and the following day, the Cincinnati Bearcats offered him.
The three-star prospect plans to take his time with his recruiting process.
“I don’t plan on making a commitment soon — maybe in the fall,” he said. “I plan on taking all of my official visits when COVID clears up.”
Rivals ranks Igbinosun as the No. 16 player in New Jersey and the nation’s No. 46 cornerback in the 2022 class. Boston College, Duke, Pittsburgh, Rutgers and Yale are among his other scholarship offers.
Along with Igbinosun, Mickens also offered Buford (Ga.) High’s Ryland Gandy and Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage’s Earl Little Jr. on Tuesday.
