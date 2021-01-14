Notre Dame cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens dished out three new class of 2022 cornerback offers on Tuesday, including Davison Igbinosun from Union (N.J.) High. The lengthy 6-3, 185-pounder holds 14 offers in total, and he admits that earning an offer from the Fighting Irish was a huge moment in his recruitment. “It’s definitely my biggest offer,” he said. During his junior season in 2020, Igbinosun recorded 64 tackles, one tackle for loss, three interceptions, seven pass deflections and one blocked field goal. He returned one of his interceptions back for a touchdown and added three scores on offense.

Davison Igbinosun is fired up about his new offer from the Fighting Irish. (Rivals.com)

Igbinosun had been on Notre Dame’s radar for quite some time, and with his strong campaign this past fall, he netted an offer from the Fighting Irish. “Notre Dame has been contacted my head coach over the summer to get my transcripts, and they’ve been sending me mail since Sept. 1,” Igbinosun explained. “I hadn’t been in contact with really any coaches, but a couple of their recruiting guys followed me on Twitter. And on Tuesday, Coach Mickens and I started talking and he offered me.” When Igbinosun spoke with Mickens, it was their first time in contact with each other. “I sent him my tape, and he said that he liked it,” Igbinosun recalled. “We were talking about Notre Dame, and he was asking me questions about my family and hobbies outside of football. When we wrapped up it, he told me I had a scholarship offer from Notre Dame. I’m beyond excited.