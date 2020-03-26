Notre Dame extended an offer to Tallahassee (Fla.) John Paul II Catholic class of 2021 athlete Terrion Arnold on Wednesday, and it is safe to say that it made a strong impact in his recruitment.

The 6-1, 180-pound four-star prospect per Rivals woke up that morning without an offer from Notre Dame, but went to bed after hearing a message that he is now a top priority target for the Fighting Irish.