Notre Dame injury report: Why Kiser, Joseph were limited against UNLV
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A pair of Notre Dame defensive starters, linebacker Jack Kiser and safety Brandon Joseph, played limited snaps in Saturday's 44-21 victory over UNLV.
Head coach Marcus Freeman clarified Monday why neither played more than 10 defensive snaps against the Rebels.
"(Kiser) had a thigh bruise, pretty deep-tissue thigh bruise," Freeman said. "Expect him to be back (Tuesday) at practice.”
Kiser, a graduate student with junior eligibility, didn't record a statistic after starting the game. He remains second on the team in tackles this season with 34.
Joseph, a senior transfer from Northwestern, took all the snaps as Notre Dame's punt returner despite being limited on defense. Freeman didn't specify what part of his body Joseph hurt.
“He got nicked up a little bit," Freeman said. "We wanted to keep him out in terms of defense. He still went back there and returned punts, did a good job, but that was a nick. He’ll be good to go this week.”
Joseph totaled 25 tackles, one pass breakup, one forced fumble and one quarterback hurry in the first six games, but he didn't record a defensive statistic against UNLV. He returned three punts for 42 yards.
Notre Dame will need Kiser and Joseph healthy to defend No. 16 Syracuse (6-1) on Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome (12 p.m. EDT on ABC). The Orange present a balanced offense led by quarterback Garrett Shrader, running back Sean Tucker and wide receiver Oronde Gadsden II.
