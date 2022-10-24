SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A pair of Notre Dame defensive starters, linebacker Jack Kiser and safety Brandon Joseph, played limited snaps in Saturday's 44-21 victory over UNLV.

Head coach Marcus Freeman clarified Monday why neither played more than 10 defensive snaps against the Rebels.

"(Kiser) had a thigh bruise, pretty deep-tissue thigh bruise," Freeman said. "Expect him to be back (Tuesday) at practice.”

Kiser, a graduate student with junior eligibility, didn't record a statistic after starting the game. He remains second on the team in tackles this season with 34.

