Bertrand missed the Navy game with a groin injury. The 6-foot-1, 230-pound senior leads the Irish this season in tackles (60). Bertrand also tallied 6.5 tackles for a loss, two sacks and two pass breakups in nine games.

Head coach Marcus Freeman said Monday that Bertrand will be back in the lineup this Saturday as AP No. 18 Notre Dame (7-3) hosts Boston College (3-7) in Notre Dame Stadium (2:30 p.m. EST on NBC).

Notre Dame linebacker JD Bertrand practiced with the Irish on Sunday after missing Saturday's 35-32 victory over Navy.

Fellow senior linebacker Jack Kiser, who's second on the team with 45 tackles, suffered an ankle injury late against Navy. He totaled eight tackles and blocked a Midshipmen punt.

"He didn't practice (Sunday), but I expect him to be back in practice (Tuesday)," Freeman said.

Freeman was less certain about the availability of senior safety Brandon Joseph. Joseph missed the majority of the second half of the Clemson game and the Navy game with an ankle injury.

"Brandon Joseph's still questionable," Freeman said. "Those high ankles, how fast they recover — he didn't practice (Sunday), but we'll see (Tuesday) how he feels."

In nine games, Joseph made 27 tackles, intercepted one pass and returned it for a touchdown, broke up one pass and forced a fumble. Joseph also averaged 9.9 yards per punt return on 18 returns, which ranks No. 17 in the FBS.

Freeman was not asked for an update on freshman wide receiver Tobias Merriweather, who missed the Navy game with a concussion.

