SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The rib injury Jayson Ademilola suffered in Saturday's loss to Stanford didn't include any structural damage.

That should mean that Notre Dame's starting defensive tackle should be available sooner rather than later. Head coach Marcus Freeman didn't offer a timeline for Ademilola's return to the playing field, but he reiterated Monday the diagnosis of a rib contusion.

Freeman said Ademilola, a graduate senior, didn't practice Sunday and suggested he will need a day or two for healing to occur to allow him to breathe better. That could lead to him returning to practice this week.

The Irish (3-3) could certainly use the 6-foot-3, 285-pound Ademilola back on the field, though his availability for Saturday's home game against UNLV (4-3) isn't guaranteed. Ademilola tallied 13 tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss and 2 sacks in the first six games.

Freshman cornerback Jaden Mickey also missed Sunday's practice after not playing in Saturday's game. Freeman clarified Monday that Mickey's dealing with an abductor strain and his availability remains day-to-day.

Notre Dame's secondary did receive some positive updates Monday. Cornerback TaRiq Bracy, who missed the Stanford game with a hamstring injury, practiced Sunday. Safety Ramon Henderson, who was somewhat limited against Stanford, also practice Sunday after tweaking his ankle in the game.

Freeman's next injury update will come in a press conference Thursday. Notre Dame's matchup Saturday with UNLV will be streamed live exclusively on Peacock at 2:30 p.m. EDT.

JOIN ERIC HANSEN AND TYLER JAMES FOR MONDAY NIGHT LIVE AT 7 P.M. EDT