Notre Dame, Indiana Announce Home-And-Home Series
Notre Dame has set up a future home-and-home series with an in-state opponent.
The Irish and Indiana will play each other in 2030 and 2031, the schools announced Monday. The first meeting is set for Aug. 27, 2030 at Notre Dame Stadium. The second leg of it will be Sept. 27, 2031 in Bloomington, Ind.
"I'm looking forward to facing one of the most storied programs in the history of college football," Indiana head coach Tom Allen said in a statement. "It's tremendous for the state of Indiana and for our fans, and it will be a great opportunity for our players."
The Irish and Hoosiers have met 29 times, and Notre Dame holds a 23-5-1 edge in the all-time series. They most recently played in 1991, when Notre Dame won 49-27. The 2031 trip to Bloomington will be Notre Dame’s first since 1950.
All told, Notre Dame is 13-1-1 at home and 6-3 on the road against Indiana.
Notre Dame has series set with both in-state Big Ten teams in the next decade. The Irish start a six-game set with Purdue this season in South Bend. They will play three times at Purdue and twice more at Notre Dame Stadium every year from 2024-28.
In addition to hosting Indiana, Notre Dame's 2030 schedule also includes home games against Duke, Florida State and North Carolina. The Irish will play at Louisville, Boston College, Navy and presumably USC.
The 2031 slate has games against ACC opponents North Carolina State (home), Miami (home), Pitt (road), Clemson (road) and Virginia (road). Also on the schedule are home games against Florida, Navy, South Florida and a presumed home game against USC.
