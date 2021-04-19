Notre Dame has set up a future home-and-home series with an in-state opponent.

The Irish and Indiana will play each other in 2030 and 2031, the schools announced Monday. The first meeting is set for Aug. 27, 2030 at Notre Dame Stadium. The second leg of it will be Sept. 27, 2031 in Bloomington, Ind.

"I'm looking forward to facing one of the most storied programs in the history of college football," Indiana head coach Tom Allen said in a statement. "It's tremendous for the state of Indiana and for our fans, and it will be a great opportunity for our players."

The Irish and Hoosiers have met 29 times, and Notre Dame holds a 23-5-1 edge in the all-time series. They most recently played in 1991, when Notre Dame won 49-27. The 2031 trip to Bloomington will be Notre Dame’s first since 1950.