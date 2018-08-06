Notre Dame In The Top Group For Pair Of 2020 Georgia Standouts
Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
In the past few recruiting cycles, Notre Dame has been making the state of Georgia a priority, and it’s definitely paid off.
The Irish scored commitments from top Peach State prospects such as Derrik Allen and Tommy Tremble in 2018, and have verbal pledges from Kyle Hamilton and KJ Wallace, both of Atlanta, in 2019.
Over the weekend, Notre Dame made the first cuts for two big-time talents from Georgia in the class of 2020, Kevin Swint and Cartavious “Tank” Bigsby.
Swint, the No. 8 outside linebacker and No. 112 overall player in the class, included the Irish in his top 15 along with Auburn, LSU, Georgia, Vanderbilt, Clemson, Alabama, Florida, Missouri, Michigan, Tennessee, South Carolina, Ohio State and Wisconsin.
Bigsby, the No. 4 athlete and No. 36 overall player in the class of 2020, also released a top 15 over the weekend that included Notre Dame along with Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Clemson, Florida State, Miami (Fla.) Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee, LSU, South Carolina, Ole Miss and Oregon.
Swint recently told BGI that he’s a big fan of what the Irish can do for him on and off the field.
“They have a lot of things to offer me, not just in football but in life,” Swint said. “They’ll help you build your character and help you be a better man.”
Overall, Swint said he likes Notre Dame a good bit, but his recruitment is wide open heading into his junior year.
“My interest is pretty high in them,” Swint said. “But it’s the same for every school right now.”
A decision, Swint said, will come down to finding the right mix of several important factors.
“For one, education,” Swint began. “And hopefully they can help me improve my game and get to the next level and pursue my dreams.”
With Bigsby, it’s much of the same.
The elite athlete, who’s being recruited as a running back by Notre Dame and most other schools on his list, said the combination of athletics and academics in South Bend caught his eye right away.
“The academics are great,” Bigsby said. “And it’s a good football school. Those things are important, and that’s what I like about Notre Dame. It’s a good school.”
After talking with a few members of the Notre Dame coaching staff, Bigsby said they made a strong first impression.
“They’re serious, and that’s cool,” Bigsby explained. “They mean business.”
Bigbsy said he’s plenty interested in Notre Dame, and is eager to get to South Bend for a visit.
“I might try to get down there this summer,” Bigsby said. “I want to see all the things the coaches have told me about.”
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.