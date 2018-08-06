In the past few recruiting cycles, Notre Dame has been making the state of Georgia a priority, and it’s definitely paid off.

The Irish scored commitments from top Peach State prospects such as Derrik Allen and Tommy Tremble in 2018, and have verbal pledges from Kyle Hamilton and KJ Wallace, both of Atlanta, in 2019.

Over the weekend, Notre Dame made the first cuts for two big-time talents from Georgia in the class of 2020, Kevin Swint and Cartavious “Tank” Bigsby.

Swint, the No. 8 outside linebacker and No. 112 overall player in the class, included the Irish in his top 15 along with Auburn, LSU, Georgia, Vanderbilt, Clemson, Alabama, Florida, Missouri, Michigan, Tennessee, South Carolina, Ohio State and Wisconsin.

Bigsby, the No. 4 athlete and No. 36 overall player in the class of 2020, also released a top 15 over the weekend that included Notre Dame along with Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Clemson, Florida State, Miami (Fla.) Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee, LSU, South Carolina, Ole Miss and Oregon.

Swint recently told BGI that he’s a big fan of what the Irish can do for him on and off the field.

“They have a lot of things to offer me, not just in football but in life,” Swint said. “They’ll help you build your character and help you be a better man.”