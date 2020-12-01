The December Rivals250 rankings update wasn’t kind to Notre Dame commits, aside from Jonesborough (Tenn.) David Crockett linebacker Prince Kollie. The 6-2, 205-pounder had a terrific senior season, posting 109 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, one interception and four passes defended. He also dominated at running back, rushing 181 times for 1,562 yards and 26 scores. He also added 290 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Kollie was bumped up from a three-star to a four-star and also debuted in the Rivals250 at No. 239. “It is hard not to like Kollie when you turn on the film,” Rivals Southeast analyst Chad Simmons said. “He is truly a do-it-all player for his team. He plays running back and linebacker primarily but is all over the field for his team. As a linebacker, he shows good instincts, and he is as physical as they come. The four-star flies to the ball with aggression, he can run, and he is one that has versatility as a defender.”

Tennessee linebacker Prince Kollie was elevated to four-star status. (Rivals.com)

There were a few notable droppers on the Irish commit list. Athens (Ga.) Academy wide receiver Deion Colzie fell 36 spots to No. 143 in the country. “The name of the game in college football now is speed, and that is the main question we have with the four-star talent,” Simmons said of Colzie. “We love his size, his catch-radius, his jump-ball ability, and the fit with Notre Dame looks to be ideal for him, but the separation speed and the ability to make plays in the open field had his overall ranking drop some this update. “As we continue to evaluate Colzie, project him and compare to other top wideouts in the 2021 class, we get a better feel for his ranking and he is still a top 150 player in the country and still has a 5.9 rivals rating, so not a lot of change here in the grand scheme.” Despite not playing a senior season in California, San Diego Helix Charter quarterback Tyler Buchner fell 31 spots in the national rankings update.