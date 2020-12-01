Notre Dame In The New Rivals250 Recruit Rankings
The December Rivals250 rankings update wasn’t kind to Notre Dame commits, aside from Jonesborough (Tenn.) David Crockett linebacker Prince Kollie.
The 6-2, 205-pounder had a terrific senior season, posting 109 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, one interception and four passes defended. He also dominated at running back, rushing 181 times for 1,562 yards and 26 scores. He also added 290 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
Kollie was bumped up from a three-star to a four-star and also debuted in the Rivals250 at No. 239.
“It is hard not to like Kollie when you turn on the film,” Rivals Southeast analyst Chad Simmons said. “He is truly a do-it-all player for his team. He plays running back and linebacker primarily but is all over the field for his team. As a linebacker, he shows good instincts, and he is as physical as they come. The four-star flies to the ball with aggression, he can run, and he is one that has versatility as a defender.”
There were a few notable droppers on the Irish commit list. Athens (Ga.) Academy wide receiver Deion Colzie fell 36 spots to No. 143 in the country.
“The name of the game in college football now is speed, and that is the main question we have with the four-star talent,” Simmons said of Colzie. “We love his size, his catch-radius, his jump-ball ability, and the fit with Notre Dame looks to be ideal for him, but the separation speed and the ability to make plays in the open field had his overall ranking drop some this update.
“As we continue to evaluate Colzie, project him and compare to other top wideouts in the 2021 class, we get a better feel for his ranking and he is still a top 150 player in the country and still has a 5.9 rivals rating, so not a lot of change here in the grand scheme.”
Despite not playing a senior season in California, San Diego Helix Charter quarterback Tyler Buchner fell 31 spots in the national rankings update.
“As other quarterbacks moved up, others just had to be placed lower,” Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney said. “And this isn't all about stats, either, since Buchner put up phenomenal stats in his junior season, albeit against weaker competition. Buchner is still a top quarterback in this class. He's a perfect fit for what Notre Dame wants to do on offense. But prospects such as Donaven McCulley and Jaxson Dart had great years and Buchner didn't play, by no fault of his own. It's just a minor adjustment, not a drop at all really for Buchner or how we view him in this class.”
Other sliders on the Notre Dame commitment list in the Rivals250 included Pickerington (Ohio) Central wide receiver Lorenzo Styles (No. 41 to No. 51), St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio (No. 100 to No. 106) and Clarkston (Mich.) High offensive lineman Rocco Spindler (No. 59 to No. 67).
Additionally, Atlanta Pace Academy wide receiver Jayden Thomas and Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale cornerback Philip Riley fell out of the Rivals250 but kept their 5.8 four-star rankings.
During the five-star reveal on Monday, Avon (Ind.) High offensive tackle Blake Fisher checked in as the No. 25 overall prospect nationally.
A few Notre Dame targets took small drops as well in Los Angeles Loyola cornerback Ceyair Wright down seven spots to No. 102, San Diego Morse running back Byron Cardwell from No. 234 to No. 245 West Bloomfield (Mich.) High running back Donovan Edwards from No. 65 to No. 74.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.