Which 2021 Rivals100 Recruits Is Notre Dame In A Position To Land?
Rivals released its class of 2021 Rivals100 on Tuesday, and there's a lot of Notre Dame flavor on the list.
According to Rivals.com, Notre Dame has offered 61 prospects in the 2021 class, and 41 of those prospects sit in the initial Rivals100.
The Irish also have three commits on the list in offensive lineman Blake Fisher (#14), quarterback Tyler Buchner (#52), and defensive lineman Gabriel Rubio (#81).
In this article, Blue & Gold Illustrated looks at a handful of prospects who Notre Dame is in good position for early in the 2021 cycle.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news