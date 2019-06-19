Rivals released its class of 2021 Rivals100 on Tuesday, and there's a lot of Notre Dame flavor on the list.

According to Rivals.com, Notre Dame has offered 61 prospects in the 2021 class, and 41 of those prospects sit in the initial Rivals100.

The Irish also have three commits on the list in offensive lineman Blake Fisher (#14), quarterback Tyler Buchner (#52), and defensive lineman Gabriel Rubio (#81).

In this article, Blue & Gold Illustrated looks at a handful of prospects who Notre Dame is in good position for early in the 2021 cycle.