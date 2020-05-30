Milton (Ga.) High class of 2022 tight end Jack Nickel has seen his recruitment rise this spring, earning several new Power Five conference offers, including the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Brian Kelly's program extended Nickel a scholarship offer May 7, which really excited the 6-4, 230-pounder rising junior. "My high school coach texted me and let me know to call Coach [John] McNulty," Nickel said. "I gave him a call, and he told me that he really liked my film and wanted to do a FaceTime with me and my parents later in the day. "We talked for about 45 minutes. About halfway through, he gave me the news that they wanted to offer me. It was very exciting for me and my parents. It was awesome."

Milton (Ga.) High's Jack Nickel added the Fighting Irish to his growing offer list earlier this month. (Rivals.com)

McNulty, who serves as Notre Dame's tight ends coach, started on the job in early March. When McNulty dished out the offer to Nickel, it was their first conversation.

"I really liked him, and I think he's a really good coach," Nickel said. "His track record speaks for itself. He coached in the NFL for 15-plus years. We had a great conversation." Nickel is the son of former Stanford tight end Paul Nickel, who was a part of a Cardinal team that upset Notre Dame in 1990. The elder Nickel was also recruited by Notre Dame. After receiving the Fighting Irish offer, Nickel and his parents were very excited about what Notre Dame can offer. "We were talking about how Notre Dame checks a lot of boxes," noted Nickel. "The academics and football program are great. The use their tight ends a lot. We're really excited about it.